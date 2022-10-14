Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.34.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 147,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,711. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.37 and a 12 month high of $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

