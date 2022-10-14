Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,661. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

