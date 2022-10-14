Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,639 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,531,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Grifols by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

