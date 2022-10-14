Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

Grindrod Shipping stock remained flat at $25.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 69,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.87 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 54.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Grindrod Shipping Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grindrod Shipping

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.