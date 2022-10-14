Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,228. The firm has a market cap of $221.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Groupon has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,177,711 shares in the company, valued at $26,633,405.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 75.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 952,415 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 409,863 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth about $314,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 30.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 94,724 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 1,380.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,726 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

