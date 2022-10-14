Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 588 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $43.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

