Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 829 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,937,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.