Grove Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 7,365 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

CAG opened at $34.38 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

