Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $4,905,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $212,142,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

