Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

