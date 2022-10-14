Grove Bank & Trust Has $658,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.