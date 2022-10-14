Grove Bank & Trust Invests $252,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.