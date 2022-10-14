Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

