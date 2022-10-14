Grove Bank & Trust Makes New $350,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,652,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $130.80 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average is $142.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

