Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.