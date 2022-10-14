Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,254 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

