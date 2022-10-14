Grove Bank & Trust Sells 282 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $128.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

