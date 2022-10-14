Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.36

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $3.25. Grupo México shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 8,715 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Grupo México Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.
Grupo México Company Profile
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
