GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,820 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 8.68 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,339.68 ($16.19). 5,793,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,879,533. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £54.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,380.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,613.24.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

