Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,143,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,729,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences ( NASDAQ:GHSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 191.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Guardion Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.