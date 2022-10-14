Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,143,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,729,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock.
Guardion Health Sciences Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
Institutional Trading of Guardion Health Sciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Guardion Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.
About Guardion Health Sciences
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.