Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading 5.5% Higher

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. 258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $287.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $328,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Guild by 0.3% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.