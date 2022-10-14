H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 1,360.7% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 5.2 %

HNNMY stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

