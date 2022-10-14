H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. 20,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. H World Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that H World Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in H World Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in H World Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 291,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in H World Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 138,162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

