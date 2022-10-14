Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.75

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.75 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Haemonetics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,136,616 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,214,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $16,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile



Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

