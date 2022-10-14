Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, an increase of 644.1% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hafnia Price Performance
HFIAF remained flat at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.
Hafnia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hafnia (HFIAF)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.