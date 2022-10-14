Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, an increase of 644.1% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hafnia Price Performance

HFIAF remained flat at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

