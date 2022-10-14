Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Halberd Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HALB traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 385,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,370. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Halberd has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

