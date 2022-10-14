Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Up 1.1%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €11.26 ($11.49) and last traded at €11.12 ($11.35). Approximately 14,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.00 ($11.22).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $796.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

