Hang Seng Bank Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.
Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 1.8 %
HSNGY stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.