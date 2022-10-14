Hang Seng Bank Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

HSNGY stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

