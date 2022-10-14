Hang Seng Bank Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 1.8 %

HSNGY stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.