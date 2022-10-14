Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. 45,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,746. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Insider Activity

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 54.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after buying an additional 1,970,863 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $14,264,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Harmonic by 75.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 470,299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 52.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 437,146 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

