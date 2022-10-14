Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $47.63

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.63, but opened at $49.73. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 865 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,435 shares of company stock worth $18,750,264. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

