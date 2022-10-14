Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $47.63

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.63, but opened at $49.73. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 865 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,435 shares of company stock worth $18,750,264. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
