Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HRMY opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,435 shares of company stock worth $18,750,264. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

