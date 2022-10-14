Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of HRMY opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.40.
Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences
In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,435 shares of company stock worth $18,750,264. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
