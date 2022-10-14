Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance
NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $90.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Bertrand Loy acquired 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $31,682.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,809.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James W. Green bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,707.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertrand Loy bought 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,809.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 72,651 shares of company stock worth $234,345 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 431,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 45.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 61.0% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 473,747 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.