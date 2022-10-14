Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $90.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Bertrand Loy acquired 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $31,682.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,809.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James W. Green bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,707.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertrand Loy bought 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,809.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 72,651 shares of company stock worth $234,345 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 431,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 45.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 61.0% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 473,747 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.