Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $67.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

