Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hayward in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

HAYW stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.21 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,874,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hayward by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,464,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after buying an additional 219,086 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $78,613,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 57.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 1,401,723 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

