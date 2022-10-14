H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HEES traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. 715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

Insider Activity

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

