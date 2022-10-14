Head to Head Analysis: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) versus CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 1 7 1 3.00 CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus target price of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 41.18%. CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.27%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and CoreCivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $373.32 million 10.72 -$80.81 million ($0.62) -29.48 CoreCivic $1.86 billion 0.61 -$51.90 million $0.73 13.14

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -17.23% -3.37% -1.72% CoreCivic 4.73% 7.30% 2.87%

Summary

CoreCivic beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.