Head to Head Comparison: Permian Resources (PR) and The Competition

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 276 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Permian Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Permian Resources Competitors -3.94% 17.68% 10.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion $138.18 million 7.27 Permian Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $710.15 million 17.07

Volatility and Risk

Permian Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ competitors have a beta of -12.27, meaning that their average share price is 1,327% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Permian Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Permian Resources Competitors 1615 9302 14687 409 2.53

Permian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 24.47%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Permian Resources beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.