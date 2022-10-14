Head-To-Head Comparison: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) vs. Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viant Technology and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 TrueCar 0 5 1 0 2.17

Viant Technology presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 131.25%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.72%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

14.8% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Viant Technology has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -3.33% -4.88% -3.60% TrueCar -24.68% -14.19% -12.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viant Technology and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.09 -$7.74 million ($0.56) -7.14 TrueCar $231.70 million 0.56 -$38.33 million ($0.48) -2.98

Viant Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viant Technology beats TrueCar on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About TrueCar

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.