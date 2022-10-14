Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 news, CEO Roderick Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,010,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2
Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (HSAQ)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.