Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 news, CEO Roderick Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,010,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

