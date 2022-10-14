Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ HTLFP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. 6,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.