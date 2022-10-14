HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $146.14 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $165.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,460,000 after purchasing an additional 199,232 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,704,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

