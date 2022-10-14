Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.17 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.77). Approximately 324,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 389,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.20 ($0.78).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,026.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.34.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

