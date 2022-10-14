Heron Financial Group LLC Buys 155 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 0.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

