Heron Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,454. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

