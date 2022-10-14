Heron Financial Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.2% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 53,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 54.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. 518,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

