Heron Financial Group LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.66. 57,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

