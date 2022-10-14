Heron Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,092,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.