Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. 36,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,606 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

