Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,140. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.66 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

