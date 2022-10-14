Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 154 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. 34,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.94. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.